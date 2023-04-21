ODDO BHF Maintains SCOR SE (EPA:SCR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of SCOR SE (EPA:SCR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.47% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for SCOR SE is $41.10. The forecasts range from a low of $33.44 to a high of $54.45. The average price target represents an increase of 79.47% from its latest reported closing price of $22.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 301K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCR by 36.15% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. Investor A holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 249K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCR by 7.12% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in SCOR SE. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCR is 0.28%, an increase of 19.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.60% to 19,671K shares.

