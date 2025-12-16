ODDO BHF Maintains Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCPK:SBGSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.14% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Schneider Electric S.E. is $323.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $276.81 to a high of $360.03. The average price target represents an increase of 30.14% from its latest reported closing price of $248.94 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider Electric S.E. is 36,935MM, a decrease of 6.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider Electric S.E.. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBGSF is 1.12%, an increase of 1.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 89,882K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,854K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,576K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSF by 6.74% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,886K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,686K shares , representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSF by 7.05% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,565K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,503K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSF by 6.53% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,417K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 2,924K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,836K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSF by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.