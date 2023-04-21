ODDO BHF Maintains Safran (EPA:SAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Safran (EPA:SAF) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 2,079K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,104K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 11.88% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 63K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RPBAX - T. Rowe Price Balanced Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 21.01% over the last quarter.

FOSFX - Fidelity Overseas Fund holds 784K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 10.74% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safran. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAF is 0.72%, an increase of 18.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.95% to 88,343K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.