ODDO BHF Maintains Repsol (MADX:REP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Repsol (MADX:REP) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - Franklin Allocation VIP Fund CLASS 1 holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 14.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REP by 0.98% over the last quarter.

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica BlackRock Global Allocation VP Initial holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 13.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REP by 16.98% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Allocation Fund Class R holds 88K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REP by 16.70% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 1,740K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REP by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 7,927K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,466K shares, representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REP by 20.12% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repsol. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REP is 0.35%, an increase of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 143,805K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.