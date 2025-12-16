ODDO BHF Maintains Publicis Groupe S.A. - Depositary Receipt (PUBGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Publicis Groupe S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PUBGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.09% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Publicis Groupe S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $57.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.60 to a high of $82.09. The average price target represents an increase of 111.09% from its latest reported closing price of $27.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Publicis Groupe S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 13,504MM, a decrease of 19.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Publicis Groupe S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUBGY is 0.23%, an increase of 62.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 139.00% to 567K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altrius Capital Management holds 327K shares.

Hantz Financial Services holds 67K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBGY by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Delphi Management holds 58K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 14.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBGY by 1.07% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 28K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBGY by 16.79% over the last quarter.

