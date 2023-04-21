ODDO BHF Maintains Orange (EPA:ORA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Orange (EPA:ORA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 721.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orange is $94.35. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 721.15% from its latest reported closing price of $11.49.

The projected annual revenue for Orange is $874MM, a decrease of 97.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 7,726K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,551K shares, representing an increase of 41.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 78.18% over the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 35K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 16.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 10.89% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schechter Investment Advisors holds 80K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 68.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 223.82% over the last quarter.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orange. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORA is 0.37%, an increase of 32.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.61% to 147,119K shares.

