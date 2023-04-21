ODDO BHF Maintains Leonardo (MTA:LDO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Leonardo (MTA:LDO) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT International Equity Fund Class I holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 29.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDO by 35.20% over the last quarter.

VIDI - Vident International Equity Fund holds 140K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDO by 4.42% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 218K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDO by 26.48% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,436K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leonardo. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDO is 0.21%, a decrease of 6.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 52,778K shares.

