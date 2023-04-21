ODDO BHF Maintains Hermes International (EPA:RMS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Hermes International (EPA:RMS) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCENX - Franklin International Core Equity (IU) Fund Advisor holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 36.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 99.55% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast International Growth Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 12.51% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 63K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 21.04% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 263K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 5.93% over the last quarter.

WBIGX - William Blair International Growth Fund Class N holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 38.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermes International. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMS is 0.67%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 154,825K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.