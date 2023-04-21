ODDO BHF Maintains Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Genfit (EPA:GNFT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 169.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genfit is $9.13. The forecasts range from a low of $5.57 to a high of $12.73. The average price target represents an increase of 169.29% from its latest reported closing price of $3.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Genfit is $33MM, an increase of 26.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 1,198K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GHTMX - Goldman Sachs International Tax-Managed Equity Fund Institutional holds 31K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 220.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNFT by 71.00% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 40K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 44.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNFT by 15.89% over the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genfit. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNFT is 0.04%, an increase of 41.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.24% to 2,431K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.