ODDO BHF Maintains Faurecia SE (EPA:EO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Faurecia SE (EPA:EO) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 1,779K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,849K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO by 9.63% over the last quarter.

RPGAX - T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 18.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO by 6.22% over the last quarter.

CAVAX - Catholic Values Equity Fund Class F, effective 1-31-2017 holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIHAX - Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 85K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 11.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO by 14.44% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Faurecia SE. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 17.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EO is 0.17%, an increase of 29.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 17,578K shares.

