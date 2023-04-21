ODDO BHF Maintains Fagron (EBR:FAGR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Fagron (EBR:FAGR) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAGR by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 14.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAGR by 13.46% over the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LCOAX - ClearBridge International Small Cap Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 770K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAGR by 0.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fagron. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAGR is 0.17%, an increase of 13.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 9,100K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

