ODDO BHF Maintains Exosens (EXOSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Exosens (OTCPK:EXOSF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exosens. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 22.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXOSF is 0.31%, an increase of 23.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.09% to 1,748K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 484K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares , representing an increase of 14.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXOSF by 20.75% over the last quarter.

NBIIX - Neuberger Berman International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 327K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing an increase of 33.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXOSF by 146.99% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 155K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing an increase of 14.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXOSF by 33.36% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 131K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 62.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXOSF by 178.49% over the last quarter.

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 99K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares , representing a decrease of 81.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXOSF by 39.86% over the last quarter.

