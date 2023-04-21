ODDO BHF Maintains Eramet (EPA:ERA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Eramet (EPA:ERA) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 19.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERA by 4.75% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 76K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERA by 22.00% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 34K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERA by 37.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 125K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERA by 28.51% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eramet. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 10.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERA is 0.17%, an increase of 56.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.22% to 1,193K shares.

