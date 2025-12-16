ODDO BHF Maintains Elia Group (ELIAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Elia Group (OTCPK:ELIAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.12% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Elia Group is $109.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $86.36 to a high of $156.85. The average price target represents an increase of 1.12% from its latest reported closing price of $108.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Elia Group is 3,314MM, a decrease of 20.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elia Group. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 10.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELIAF is 0.17%, an increase of 2.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 4,716K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 640K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELIAF by 5.86% over the last quarter.

PRUAX - PGIM Jennison Utility Fund holds 517K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 397K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares , representing an increase of 16.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELIAF by 40.82% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 320K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELIAF by 8.25% over the last quarter.

GRID - First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund holds 227K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing an increase of 37.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELIAF by 65.38% over the last quarter.

