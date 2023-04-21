ODDO BHF Maintains Edenred (EPA:EDEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Edenred (EPA:EDEN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

NAWGX - Voya Global Equity Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VMNVX - Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility Fund Admiral Shares holds 42K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 47.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDEN by 100.05% over the last quarter.

IEV - iShares Europe ETF holds 45K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDEN by 2.24% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo International Growth Portfolio International Growth Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDEN by 0.55% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edenred. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDEN is 0.35%, a decrease of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 70,634K shares.

