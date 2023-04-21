ODDO BHF Maintains Dassault Aviation (EPA:AM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Dassault Aviation (EPA:AM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.69% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dassault Aviation is $11.51. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 93.69% from its latest reported closing price of $182.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dassault Aviation is $1,052MM, a decrease of 84.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IIIAX - Voya International Index Portfolio DV holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 28.11% over the last quarter.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - Franklin Allocation VIP Fund CLASS 1 holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 11.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 27.85% over the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AM by 1.15% over the last quarter.

AQGNX - AQR Global Equity Fund Class N holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 69.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 367.07% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC FUNDS SERIES TRUST - PF International Value Fund CLASS P holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 38.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 12.57% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dassault Aviation. This is an increase of 254 owner(s) or 3,628.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AM is 0.19%, a decrease of 15.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.07% to 5,166K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.