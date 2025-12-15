ODDO BHF Maintains Commerzbank (CRZBF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.98% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Commerzbank is $40.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.06 to a high of $47.79. The average price target represents an increase of 134.98% from its latest reported closing price of $17.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Commerzbank is 10,273MM, a decrease of 9.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commerzbank. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRZBF is 0.33%, an increase of 21.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.83% to 123,350K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 20,360K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,228K shares , representing an increase of 20.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZBF by 60.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,158K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,838K shares , representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZBF by 21.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,555K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,906K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZBF by 16.18% over the last quarter.

FCPAX - Fidelity Advisor International Capital Appreciation Fund holds 7,403K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,821K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,054K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZBF by 25.18% over the last quarter.

