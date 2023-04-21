ODDO BHF Maintains Carrefour (EPA:CA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Carrefour (EPA:CA) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA International Index Fund Standard Class holds 94K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 12.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CA by 0.13% over the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 29.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CA by 32.27% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - BlackRock International Impact Fund Class K holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 17.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CA by 18.31% over the last quarter.

RNEM - Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CA by 31.76% over the last quarter.

WLCTX - Wilshire International Equity Fund Investment Class holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrefour. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CA is 0.24%, a decrease of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 178,455K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

