ODDO BHF Maintains Carmila (CRMIF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Carmila (OTCPK:CRMIF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carmila. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRMIF is 0.14%, an increase of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.24% to 4,980K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 784K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 507K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMIF by 5.38% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 408K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing a decrease of 8.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMIF by 18.61% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 383K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMIF by 13.54% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 237K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares , representing an increase of 16.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMIF by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.