ODDO BHF Maintains Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA JPMorgan Global Equities Portfolio Class 1 holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 228K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAP by 4.98% over the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 86K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 18.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAP by 2.79% over the last quarter.

RTNAX - Tax-Managed International Equity Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRINCIPAL VARIABLE CONTRACTS FUNDS INC - Diversified International Account Class 1 holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 8.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAP by 13.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capgemini SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAP is 0.49%, a decrease of 7.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 37,233K shares.

