ODDO BHF Maintains Bureau Veritas (EPA:BVI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Bureau Veritas (EPA:BVI) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBIN - JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF holds 55K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVI by 3.35% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA International Index Fund Standard Class holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 14.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVI by 4.42% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced International Portfolio holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 21.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVI by 15.27% over the last quarter.

VGYAX - Vanguard Global Wellesley Income Fund Admiral Shares holds 145K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVI by 10.34% over the last quarter.

IHDG - WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund N holds 154K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVI by 9.68% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bureau Veritas. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVI is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 46,775K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.