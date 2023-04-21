ODDO BHF Maintains Aurubis (FWB:NDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Aurubis (FWB:NDA) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDA by 40.61% over the last quarter.

Blackrock Funds - Blackrock Advantage International Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 76.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDA by 198.11% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 77K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 21.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDA by 28.65% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast International Value Portfolio holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDA by 29.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurubis. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDA is 0.18%, a decrease of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.56% to 4,093K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.