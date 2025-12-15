ODDO BHF Maintains ASSA ABLOY AB (ASAZY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCPK:ASAZY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.30% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ASSA ABLOY AB is $20.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.50 to a high of $23.34. The average price target represents an increase of 36.30% from its latest reported closing price of $14.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ASSA ABLOY AB is 137,121MM, a decrease of 10.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASSA ABLOY AB. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAZY is 0.25%, an increase of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 5,635K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 4,710K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,754K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAZY by 11.40% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 314K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAZY by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 261K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing an increase of 16.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAZY by 34.59% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 75K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAZY by 1.10% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 64K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.