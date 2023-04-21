ODDO BHF Maintains AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMS:AMG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMS:AMG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 489.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group is $196.57. The forecasts range from a low of $177.76 to a high of $207.90. The average price target represents an increase of 489.59% from its latest reported closing price of $33.34.

The projected annual revenue for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group is $2,258MM, an increase of 37.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $19.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 86.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 672.31% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 15K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 49.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 193.92% over the last quarter.

DMAT - Global X Disruptive Materials ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 24.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 2.86% over the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 84K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMG is 0.30%, an increase of 47.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.17% to 3,748K shares.

