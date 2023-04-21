ODDO BHF Maintains Alstom (EPA:ALO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Alstom (EPA:ALO) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 762K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALO by 530.73% over the last quarter.

GMWEX - GuideMark(R) World ex-US Fund Service Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 62.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALO by 74.33% over the last quarter.

IEV - iShares Europe ETF holds 56K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALO by 32.76% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 608K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALO by 19.77% over the last quarter.

RPGIX - T. Rowe Price Global Industrials Fund holds 75K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 40.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALO by 2.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alstom. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALO is 0.25%, an increase of 8.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.21% to 49,668K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.