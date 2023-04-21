ODDO BHF Maintains Air Liquide (EPA:AI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Air Liquide (EPA:AI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.27% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Air Liquide is $20.74. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 87.27% from its latest reported closing price of $162.90.

The projected annual revenue for Air Liquide is $269MM, a decrease of 99.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBTIX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed International Equity Fund holds 62K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 76.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 5.26% over the last quarter.

MNCSX - Mercer Non-US Core Equity Fund Class I holds 86K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 12.18% over the last quarter.

NBIIX - Neuberger Berman International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 59K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 12.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 6.07% over the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - NATURAL RESOURCES PORTFOLIO Class I holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 46.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 39.91% over the last quarter.

DIISX - BNY Mellon International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 1.64% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Liquide. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AI is 0.79%, an increase of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 49,006K shares.

