ODDO BHF Maintains Aedas Homes (AEDAS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Aedas Homes (AEDAS) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Growth Opportunities Portfolio holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 23.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEDAS by 16.26% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,287K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 38.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEDAS by 31.54% over the last quarter.

LCOAX - ClearBridge International Small Cap Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aedas Homes. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEDAS is 0.12%, an increase of 6.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 2,747K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.