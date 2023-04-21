ODDO BHF Maintains Accor (EPA:AC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Accor (EPA:AC) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 343K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AC by 4.42% over the last quarter.

RINYX - International Developed Markets Fund Class Y holds 258K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing a decrease of 29.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AC by 8.81% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 23.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AC by 29.27% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PZINX - Pzena International Value Fund Institutional holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 19.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AC by 23.69% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accor. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AC is 0.35%, an increase of 13.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 41,642K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.