Oddity Tech (ODD) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Oddity Tech (ODD) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODD recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

ODD has rallied 11.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests ODD could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ODD's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch ODD for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

