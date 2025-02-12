ODDITY Tech Ltd. to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

ODDITY Tech Ltd. will release Q4 and full year 2024 results on February 25, followed by a conference call on February 26.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on February 25, 2025, after market close. This will be followed by a conference call on February 26, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, where participants can join by dialing specific phone numbers or accessing a webcast on the company's website. A recording of the call will be available afterward. ODDITY is a consumer tech company focused on the beauty and wellness industries, leveraging AI and data science to offer innovative products through its brands, IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild, serving around 50 million users. The company's headquarters are in New York City, with facilities in Tel Aviv and Boston.

Potential Positives

Announcement of fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results indicates transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with company leadership, fostering investor relations.

ODDITY's consumer base of approximately 50 million users highlights the company's significant market presence and potential for growth in the beauty and wellness sectors.

The mention of advanced technologies like AI and data science in product development underscores ODDITY's innovative approach and commitment to meeting consumer needs.

Potential Negatives

Scheduling the earnings release after market close may indicate a lack of confidence in the upcoming financial results, as companies often release bad news during this time to mitigate immediate impact.



The lack of detailed financial guidance or expectations ahead of the announcement could create uncertainty among investors, potentially affecting stock performance.



The reliance on high user numbers (50 million) without highlighting revenue or profit details may raise concerns about the sustainability of growth and profitability.

FAQ

When will ODDITY Tech Ltd. release its financial results?

ODDITY Tech Ltd. will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on February 25, 2025.

What are the details of ODDITY'searnings call

Theearnings callwill be held on February 26, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible via phone and webcast.

How can I access the ODDITYearnings call

To access the call, dial 1-877-407-9208 for US callers or 1-201-493-6784 for international callers and reference ODDITY.

Is there a recording available for the ODDITYearnings call

Yes, a recording of theearnings callwill be available shortly after the call concludes via specified phone numbers and on the website.

What does ODDITY Tech Ltd. specialize in?

ODDITY is a consumer tech company focused on disrupting the beauty and wellness industries with AI-driven digital-first brands.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (“ODDITY”) (NASDAQ: ODD), today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, to be followed by a conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.









Conference Call Details:









To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-9208 (US) or 1-201-493-6784 (international). To access the call, please reference the company name and call title: ODDITY Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. A webcast of the call will be accessible on the Investors section of ODDITY’s website at https://investors.oddity.com. A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The access code for the replay is 13751209. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of ODDITY’s website for seven days following the call.







About ODDITY







ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves approximately 50 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.







Contacts









Press:







Michael Braun





michaelb@oddity.com







Investor:







investors@oddity.com



