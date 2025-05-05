ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Oddity Tech (ODD)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 66.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $65.42 in the previous session. Oddity Tech has gained 50.6% since the start of the year compared to the -7.3% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 0.1% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 29, 2025, Oddity Tech reported EPS of $0.69 versus consensus estimate of $0.63 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 2.86%.

For the current fiscal year, Oddity Tech is expected to post earnings of $2.02 per share on $796.06 million in revenues. This represents a 3.06% change in EPS on a 23.03% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.48 per share on $935.13 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 23.14% and 17.47%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Oddity Tech may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Oddity Tech has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 31.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 26.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 33.3X versus its peer group's average of 25.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.43. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Oddity Tech currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Oddity Tech passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Oddity Tech shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does ODD Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ODD have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL). NATL has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. NCR Atleos Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 4.72%, and for the current fiscal year, NATL is expected to post earnings of $4.01 per share on revenue of $4.32 billion.

Shares of NCR Atleos Corporation have gained 18% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 7.2X and a P/CF of 4.26X.

The Internet - Software industry is in the top 38% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ODD and NATL, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

