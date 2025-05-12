ODDITY Tech Ltd. Announces Sale of 5.5 Million Shares by Co-Founder and CEO Oran Holtzman

ODDITY Tech Ltd. announces sale of 5.5 million shares by CEO Oran Holtzman to enhance stock liquidity.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. announced the sale of 5,500,000 shares of its Class A ordinary shares by co-founder and CEO Oran Holtzman, aimed at improving the trading liquidity of ODDITY stock. Holtzman plans to maintain his control in the company, holding approximately 23% ownership following the sale, and has entered into a one-year lock-up agreement, indicating no intention to sell additional shares. ODDITY did not receive any proceeds from this transaction, which was executed under Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933. The press release also includes cautionary forward-looking statements regarding future events and the uncertainties associated with them, reminding readers that actual outcomes may vary from expectations. ODDITY operates as a consumer tech company focused on disruptively combining beauty and wellness industries with digital-first brands and AI-driven solutions.

Potential Positives

The sale of shares by co-founder and CEO Oran Holtzman will enhance the free float and trading liquidity of ODDITY stock.





Potential Negatives

Mr. Holtzman, despite selling a significant number of shares, still maintains a 23% ownership stake, which could raise concerns about excessive control and decision-making power centralized in one individual.

ODDITY did not receive any proceeds from the transaction, which may be perceived as a lack of financial benefit or strategic direction from the sale of shares.

The reliance on forward-looking statements suggests a level of uncertainty and potential risk regarding the company's future performance, which could concern investors.

FAQ

What recent transaction was announced by ODDITY Tech Ltd.?

ODDITY Tech Ltd. announced the sale of 5,500,000 shares of its Class A ordinary shares by an entity affiliated with CEO Oran Holtzman.

How will the share sale affect ODDITY's stock?

The transaction is expected to enhance the free float and trading liquidity of ODDITY stock.

What ownership stake does Oran Holtzman maintain post-transaction?

Post-transaction, Oran Holtzman holds approximately 23% of the ownership stake in ODDITY.

What is the duration of Mr. Holtzman's lock-up agreement?

Mr. Holtzman's lock-up agreement lasts for a period of one year.

Does ODDITY receive proceeds from this share sale?

ODDITY has not received any proceeds from the sale of shares in this transaction.

$ODD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $ODD stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ODD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ODD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODD) today announced the sale of 5,500,000 shares of its Class A ordinary shares by an entity affiliated with Oran Holtzman, ODDITY co-founder and CEO.





The transaction will enhance the free float and trading liquidity of ODDITY stock. Mr. Holtzman has no plan or intention to sell additional shares of the Company’s stock, and he intends to preserve his control in the Company. As part of the transaction, Mr. Holtzman has entered into a lock-up agreement for a period of 1 year.





Following the transaction, Mr. Holtzman holds an approximately 23% ownership stake in the Company and controls a majority of the voting power. ODDITY has not received any proceeds from the transaction.





The transaction was effected pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “shall,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “seek,” or similar words. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee that future events will materialize as currently anticipated or at all. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2025, and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s and Mr. Holtzman’s current plans, intentions and expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.







About ODDITY







ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The Company serves approximately 60 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. The Company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.







