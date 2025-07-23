ODDITY Tech Ltd. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call

ODDITY Tech Ltd. will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, followed by a conference call on August 5.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. announced that it will release its second quarter financial results for 2025 on August 4, 2025, after market close, with a subsequent conference call scheduled for August 5 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants can join the call by dialing specific phone numbers for the US and international attendees, while details on accessing a webcast and replay of the call are also provided. ODDITY, a consumer tech company focused on disrupting the beauty and wellness industries through AI-driven solutions, serves around 60 million users and owns brands such as IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. The company is headquartered in New York City with additional operations in Tel Aviv and Boston.

Potential Positives

Announcement of upcoming financial results for Q2 2025 reflects transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduled conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to engage with stakeholders and provide insights into its financial performance.

ODDITY's business model, focusing on digital-first brands in the beauty and wellness industries, positions it well within rapidly growing markets.

The mention of significant user engagement, with approximately 60 million users on its platform, underscores the company’s reach and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any details or highlights regarding the financial performance or expectations for the upcoming quarter, which may suggest a lack of positive developments or confidence.



The announcement of theearnings callmay indicate that the company is under pressure to address previous concerns or negative perceptions from investors due to a lack of transparency in current performance metrics.



There is no mention of any new product launches or innovations, which could imply stagnation or a lack of growth initiatives in a competitive market.

FAQ

When will ODDITY release its second quarter 2025 financial results?

ODDITY will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, after market close.

What time is the ODDITYearnings callscheduled?

The ODDITYearnings callis scheduled for August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the ODDITY conference call?

To participate, dial 1-800-717-1738 (US) or 1-646-307-1865 (international) and reference the call title.

Where can I find the webcast of the ODDITYearnings call

The webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of ODDITY’s website at https://investors.oddity.com.

What brands does ODDITY own?

ODDITY owns digital-first brands IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild in the beauty and wellness sectors.

$ODD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $ODD stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ODD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ODD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/26/2025

$ODD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ODD recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ODD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Aleksey Yefremov from Keybanc set a target price of $90.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Lorraine Hutchinson from B of A Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Cory Carpenter from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Bonnie Herzog from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Youssef Squali from Truist Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $66.0 on 04/22/2025

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (“ODDITY”) (NASDAQ: ODD), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Monday, August 4, 2025, to be followed by a conference call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.









Conference Call Details:









To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-800-717-1738 (US) or 1-646-307-1865 (international). To access the call, please reference the company name and call title: ODDITY Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. A webcast of the call will be accessible on the Investors section of ODDITY’s website at https://investors.oddity.com. A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The access code for the replay is 1106918. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of ODDITY’s website for seven days following the call.







About ODDITY







ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves approximately 60 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.







Contacts









Press:







Michael Braun





michaelb@oddity.com







Investor:







investors@oddity.com



