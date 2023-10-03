News & Insights

Oddity Tech Gains On Q3 Revenue Growth Outlook

October 03, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) shares are trading more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced that it expects to deliver third-quarter net revenue growth of at least 58 percent. The company said it expects adjusted EBITDA of at least $89 million in the first three quarters of 2023.

Further, the company also noted that the Revela biotech integration is expanding its molecule discovery platform faster than expected.

Currently, shares are at $29.52, up 5.13 percent from the previous close of $28.08 on a volume of 687,689.

