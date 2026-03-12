ODDITY Tech To Buy Back $200 Mln Of Shares, Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD), a consumer tech company, Thursday said it has been authorized to buy back up to $200 million of shares.

This repurchase program supersedes the company's previously announced $150 million share buyback plan and will expire on March 31, 2029.

Oddity has repurchased around $97 million under its prior repurchase authorization including approximately $50 million year-to-date.

In pre-market activity, ODD shares were trading at $13.08, up 4.24% on the Nasdaq.

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