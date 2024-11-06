Oddity reports Q3 EPS 29c, consensus 23c

Reports Q3 revenue $119M, consensus $116.46M. “The beauty industry is transforming, and we believe ODDITY (ODD) is leading this transformation,” said Oran Holtzman, Oddity co-founder and CEO. “Our outstanding third quarter results demonstrate once again how our investments in the two most important vectors of industry growth – consumer demand for online and for high performance products – are driving outsized, profitable growth, market share gains, and powerful cash flows.”
