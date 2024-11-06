News & Insights

Stocks
ODD

Oddity reports Q3 EPS 29c, consensus 23c

November 06, 2024 — 05:03 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $119M, consensus $116.46M. “The beauty industry is transforming, and we believe ODDITY (ODD) is leading this transformation,” said Oran Holtzman, Oddity co-founder and CEO. “Our outstanding third quarter results demonstrate once again how our investments in the two most important vectors of industry growth – consumer demand for online and for high performance products – are driving outsized, profitable growth, market share gains, and powerful cash flows.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ODD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ODD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.