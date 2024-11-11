Oddity price target raised to $42 from $39 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Oddity (ODD) to $42 from $39 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. While many other beauty companies have been cutting their outlooks due to slower category growth, Oddity’s growth came in better than expected and the company once again raised its full year outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

