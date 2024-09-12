ODD or PANW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Software sector have probably already heard of Oddity Tech (ODD) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Oddity Tech is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Palo Alto Networks has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that ODD's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

ODD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.73, while PANW has a forward P/E of 54.71. We also note that ODD has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PANW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.83.

Another notable valuation metric for ODD is its P/B ratio of 5.01. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PANW has a P/B of 21.52.

Based on these metrics and many more, ODD holds a Value grade of B, while PANW has a Value grade of D.

ODD has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than PANW, so it seems like value investors will conclude that ODD is the superior option right now.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)

