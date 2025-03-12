$ODC stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ODC stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,383,044 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ODC:
$ODC Insider Trading Activity
$ODC insiders have traded $ODC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAURA G SCHELAND (VP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $173,175
- CHRISTOPHER B LAMSON (Group VP of Retail & Wholesale) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,997 shares for an estimated $170,627.
- AMY RYAN sold 2,100 shares for an estimated $87,738
$ODC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $ODC stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL removed 405,256 shares (-50.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,758,317
- NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 255,000 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,174,100
- HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC removed 182,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,281,539
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC removed 117,200 shares (-47.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,135,704
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 87,506 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,018,519
- GABELLI FUNDS LLC removed 83,400 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,654,588
- UBS GROUP AG removed 58,651 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,570,086
