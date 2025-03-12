$ODC stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ODC stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,383,044 of trading volume.

$ODC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ODC:

$ODC insiders have traded $ODC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA G SCHELAND (VP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $173,175

CHRISTOPHER B LAMSON (Group VP of Retail & Wholesale) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,997 shares for an estimated $170,627 .

. AMY RYAN sold 2,100 shares for an estimated $87,738

$ODC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $ODC stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

