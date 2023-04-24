Odakyu Electric Railway (TYO:9007) Price Target Decreased by 12.74% to 1,746.75

The average one-year price target for Odakyu Electric Railway (TYO:9007) has been revised to 1,746.75 / share. This is an decrease of 12.74% from the prior estimate of 2,001.75 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,515.00 to a high of 2,100.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.58% from the latest reported closing price of 1,850.00 / share.

Odakyu Electric Railway Maintains 0.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.54%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Odakyu Electric Railway. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9007 is 0.02%, a decrease of 19.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 19,742K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,046K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,091K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9007 by 6.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,335K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,277K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9007 by 13.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,547K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9007 by 6.39% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 929K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9007 by 7.22% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 844K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares, representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9007 by 7.78% over the last quarter.

