OD6 Metals Targets New Opportunities Amid Market Challenges

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.
OD6 Metals Ltd has made significant strides with its Splinter Rock Project, discovering Australia’s largest high-grade rare earth elements deposit. However, due to low market prices, major investment has been postponed. The company is shifting focus to copper, acquiring exploration rights to the historic Gulf Creek Copper mine, aiming to enhance its portfolio with promising new targets.
