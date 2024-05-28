OD6 Metals Stands by Initial Resource Estimate

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd. has confirmed the robustness of their initial mineral resource estimate for the Splinter Rock Project, with no new information affecting the previously announced findings. The presentation underscores the speculative nature of OD6’s securities and clarifies that past performances are not indicative of future results, highlighting the inherent uncertainties in forward-looking statements.

