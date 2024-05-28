News & Insights

Stocks

OD6 Metals Stands by Initial Resource Estimate

May 28, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd. has confirmed the robustness of their initial mineral resource estimate for the Splinter Rock Project, with no new information affecting the previously announced findings. The presentation underscores the speculative nature of OD6’s securities and clarifies that past performances are not indicative of future results, highlighting the inherent uncertainties in forward-looking statements.

For further insights into AU:OD6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.