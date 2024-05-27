News & Insights

OD6 Metals Ltd to Host Rare Earths Webinar

May 27, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd announces an upcoming investor briefing webinar to discuss the updated Mineral Resource Estimate for their Splinter Rock Rare Earths Deposit in Western Australia. The event will feature a presentation by Managing Director Brett Hazelden and include an interactive Q&A session. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to register online and submit questions ahead of the webinar, with a replay available on social media post-event.

