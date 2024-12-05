OD6 Metals Ltd. Director Acquires Incentive Options

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.
OD6 Metals Ltd. has announced a significant change in the indirect interests of Director Wayne Bramwell, with the acquisition of 4.5 million unlisted options exercisable at $0.10, set to expire in December 2027. This issuance was approved at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strategic moves to bolster leadership incentives.
