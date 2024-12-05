OD6 Metals Ltd. Director Acquires Incentive Options

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

OD6 Metals Ltd. has announced a significant change in the indirect interests of Director Wayne Bramwell, with the acquisition of 4.5 million unlisted options exercisable at $0.10, set to expire in December 2027. This issuance was approved at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strategic moves to bolster leadership incentives.

For further insights into AU:OD6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.