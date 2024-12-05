News & Insights

OD6 Metals Ltd. Director Acquires Incentive Options

December 05, 2024 — 10:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd. has announced a significant change in the indirect interests of Director Wayne Bramwell, with the acquisition of 4.5 million unlisted options exercisable at $0.10, set to expire in December 2027. This issuance was approved at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strategic moves to bolster leadership incentives.

