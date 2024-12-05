News & Insights

OD6 Metals Issues 4.5M Unlisted Employee Options

December 05, 2024 — 10:37 pm EST

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd. announced the issuance of 4.5 million unlisted options as part of an employee incentive scheme, which are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move could potentially enhance employee engagement and align their interests with those of shareholders, appealing to investors keen on stock-based incentives.

For further insights into AU:OD6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

