OD6 Metals Identifies High-Grade Copper Targets at Gulf Creek

November 13, 2024 — 06:29 pm EST

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd. has unveiled promising geophysical data revealing high-grade copper targets at its Gulf Creek VMS Deposit in New South Wales. The modeling indicates significant potential for extensions and repeat structures, with multiple magnetic anomalies identified, including the Big Bend and NW targets. The company is preparing for Phase 1 drilling next quarter to explore these compelling opportunities further.

