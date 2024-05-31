News & Insights

OD6 Metals Hits Key Performance Milestone

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd. has notified that 1,000,000 Class A Performance Rights are eligible for conversion into ordinary shares after meeting a key performance milestone with the doubling of their Mineral Resource Estimate at the Splinter Rock project. The company is focused on the exploration and development of rare earth elements at its Splinter Rock and Grass Patch projects in Western Australia, aiming to establish economically viable mining operations in a sector critical for advanced electronics and green technologies.

