OD6 Metals Gains A$620K for Rare Earth Project

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd. has received a significant boost to its treasury with A$620,025 from the Australian R&D Tax Incentive for its Splinter Rock rare earth project. The company is committed to advancing critical minerals technologies in collaboration with partners like CSIRO and ANSTO. These funds will also support new ventures like the Gulf Creek Copper acquisition.

For further insights into AU:OD6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.