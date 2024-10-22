OD6 Metals Eyes Growth with New Leadership and Promising Leach Results

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd. has reported promising heap leach results from its Splinter Rock Project, indicating potential cost savings and improved recoveries of rare earth elements. The company has also appointed Wayne Bramwell as its new Independent Non-Executive Chairman, highlighting a strategic focus on future-facing commodities, including copper. The firm’s financial position remains strong, with a notable cash balance and anticipated R&D tax rebates.

