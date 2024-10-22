News & Insights

Stocks

OD6 Metals Eyes Growth with New Leadership and Promising Leach Results

October 22, 2024 — 07:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd. has reported promising heap leach results from its Splinter Rock Project, indicating potential cost savings and improved recoveries of rare earth elements. The company has also appointed Wayne Bramwell as its new Independent Non-Executive Chairman, highlighting a strategic focus on future-facing commodities, including copper. The firm’s financial position remains strong, with a notable cash balance and anticipated R&D tax rebates.

For further insights into AU:OD6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.