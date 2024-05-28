OD6 Metals Doubles Rare Earth Estimate

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd. has announced a significant update to the Mineral Resource Estimate for their Splinter Rock Rare Earth Project, reporting a doubling in total resources to 682 million tonnes with a high-grade indicated resource of 119 million tonnes. The project, known for its high-value Magnet Rare Earth Oxides, now contributes substantially to Australia’s position on the global rare earth elements (REE) map, with potential for further expansion. With favorable metallurgical recoveries and strategic location benefits, the Splinter Rock project stands out in the international rare earth market.

For further insights into AU:OD6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.